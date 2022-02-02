The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards banquet and dinner at the Jefferson Civic Center on Thursday, Jan. 27. The event was presented by Wilbanks Law Firm, P.C.
Howard Ledford received the William H. Booth Lifetime Achievement Award.
Ledford retired as the Dean of the Jackson County Campus of Lanier Technical College, he is a graduate of the University of Georgia with a doctorate in adult education and he is a licensed career development facilitator. He has served as a member of numerous state, regional and local boards and committees including the board of directors for the Georgia Family Connection Partnership, Georgia’s Partnership for Youth Investment, Northeast Georgia Workforce Development Board, Northeast Georgia Regional Advisory Council and the Jackson County Family Connections Partnership.
He has served on advisory committees for all three school systems in Jackson County and has been a long-time active supporter of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce. Ledford was instrumental in helping Jackson County recertification in the work ready program and played a critical role in the opening of Empower College and Career Center by serving on its steering committee and board of directors. He retired in 2021.
“I want to accept this award on behalf of the many people that have helped me be successful," Ledford said. "That’s what success is, it’s not the person that’s sometimes out in front whose name you might hear but it’s those people who help support you through all that."
Ledford thanked Lanier Technical College for allowing him the opportunity to serve and for the hours that he was able to give to the community and across Georgia.
Ledford quoted Jim Shaw that, “Jackson County is the best place to live, work and play.”
OTHER AWARDS
Other awards went to: Brittany McClure, The Tree House, Inc., Ambassador of the Year award; Anne Auer, Jackson County Habitat for Humanity, Volunteer of the Year award; Lisa and Josh Sheppard of Sentry Pest Control, Small Business of the Year award; Chip Jakins, Jackson EMC, Large Business of the Year award; and Jennifer Langston, Reboot Jackson, Citizen of the Year award.
SHAW WELCOMES GUESTS
Jim Shaw, president and CEO, welcomed guests and recognized sponsors. Shaw stated that this event is to celebrate its volunteer leaders that are in this association of businesses and the “game-changing people” in the organization.
“Their impact to this community will be felt for many years to come,” said Shaw.
Shaw also re-recognized last year’s contributors and elected officials as a virtual banquet was held due to COVID-19.
Mark Mobley, City of Jefferson councilman, then gave the invocation before dinner was served to guests.
Dylan Wilbanks, immediate past chairman of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce and founder of Wilbanks Law Firm, P.C., made comments as the outgoing chairman and recognized outgoing board members.
Wilbanks highlighted “some of the good things that has happened within the chamber” in the past year.
One of those is the chamber’s junior leadership Jackson class which according to Shaw helps to “mold tomorrows leaders” and helps to “keep our talents in our county.”
Wilbanks also mentioned that the chamber has moved its goal post for relocation and that they are pushing to make broadband access more available to the community as it is a “necessity for business, education and life in general.”
“We need to keep beating the drum until broadband is available at the end of the very least paid road we have to offer in Jackson County,” said Wilbanks. “I believe the future looks bright.”
During the program, Wilbanks also recognized the legacy of Kathy Lindberg, of Wilco Printing and Signs, who passed away on Jan. 5, 2022.
“We couldn’t have had a better ambassador,” said Wilbanks. “We definitely feel her loss and we are thankful for the time we had with Kathy.”
As the outgoing chairman, Wilbanks then passed the gavel to Thom Price of Visiting Angels.
Price is a past recipient of the ambassador of the year award. Visiting Angels is the third company he has worked for in 35 years. For the past six years, he has been involved in the community and the chamber.
“It is hard to imagine someone who has worked harder than Price,” said Wilbanks. “I am thrilled that he is going to be the chair this year. I am excited for what it means to the chamber and to Price.”
Price said, “The mission of the Jackson County Area chamber of Commerce is to promote business success and enhance the quality of life by being the leader in economic and community development. I’ve got some big shoes to fill. It’s an honor and privilege to hold the gavel.”
Price then recognized new members of the board of directors.
April Howard, superintendent of the Jackson County School Systems, was recognized as the Woman of the Year. She received this honor during the Woman of the Year Luncheon held in Nov. 2021.
