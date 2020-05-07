The winners of the Jackson County Farm Bureau essay contest for sixth through eighth grade students in the county have been named.
Ivy Tolbert won first place in the competition, Anna Kate Powell won second place in the contest, and Katelyn Merritt won third place.
The contest is designed for students to learn about Georgia agriculture while also developing their writing and research skills. For this year’s contest, students were asked to describe the relationship between farmers and natural resources. Students were able to learn about agriculture and how farmers strive to be good stewards of the natural resources they rely on.
This year, Commerce Middle School FFA Advisor, April Davis, used this as an assignment for one of her classes. Jackson County Farm Bureau is thankful for the participation of her students and would like to congratulate all of the winners.
