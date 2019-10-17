Jackson County Farm Bureau (JCFB) was honored for its volunteer programs during the Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) second district annual meeting, held Sept. 23, in Toccoa. Swayne Cochran is the JCFB president.
The JCFB Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee, chaired by Cameron Shirley, received the GFB Second District Outstanding Young Farmers and Ranchers Program Award.
Among its other activities over the past year, the committee partnered with the JCFB Promotion and Education Committee to host an Ag-venture Camp for local children during June and July at the JCFB office.
Each Monday, the committee provided information about a specific agricultural commodity produced in Georgia. These ag-ventures included hands-on food activities, crafts and in-depth lessons to help local youth understand the importance of Georgia agriculture.
Approximately 30 children attended and many of their parents stayed to participate, as well.
The GFB Second District includes 14 counties in northeastern Georgia.
Founded in 1937, Georgia Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization and has 158 county offices. Its volunteer members actively participate in local, state and national activities that promote agriculture awareness to their non-farming neighbors. GFB offers its members a wide variety of benefits, including insurance, but enrollment in member benefits is optional and not a requirement for membership.
