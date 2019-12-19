Jackson county hay producers were recognized during the Northeast Georgia Hay Contest Awards Banquet at Jackson EMC in Hull, on the evening of Nov. 20.
The NE Georgia hay contest is a program of UGA Extension that runs each year from June to September and accepts entries from several counties including: Banks, Franklin, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe. The contest allows farmers to gauge the quality of their crop against others in the region. Entries are ranked by the measure of Relative Forage Quality (RFQ) in each sample and prizes are awarded to the top three entries in each category.
A first place in Warm Season Perennial Grass was awarded to Jackson County producer Scott Chambers, while second place was awarded to Ernest Martin. Jerry Pittman of Pittman Farms received first place in the category Mixed/Annual Grass. Wesley Bennet of R. M. Braswell Jr. Cattle Company received a third place award in both Cool Season Perennial Grasses and Mixed/Annual Grass. Joe McMullan received a first place award in Alfalfa production, and received the overall highest RFQ award for the Northeast District Contest.
“The Northeast Georgia Hay Contest coincides with The Southeast Hay Contest, a joint effort of the University of Georgia, University of Florida, Clemson University, and Auburn University which is sponsored by Massey Ferguson and other agricultural companies,” said, Greg Pittman, Jackson County extension agent.
A plaque and cash prize was awarded to Scott Chambers at the Sunbelt Agricultural Expo in Moultrie Georgia for second place in Warm Season Perennial Grass Hay.
For more information about the hay contests or measures of forage quality: contact the Jackson County Extension office at 706-367-6344.
