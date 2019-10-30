Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

A steady light rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. High 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.