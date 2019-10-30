The Jackson County Comprehensive High School FFA is selling fruit for the holidays.
Fruit can be ordered from any FFA member or by calling 706-367-5003 and asking for Ronald Story or Jacob Segers in the agriculture department.
For product details and pricing, email rstory@jcss.us for more information.
The fruit sale will end November 15 and fruit pick-up is December 10 and 11.
"Thank you for your support of the FFA program in Jackson County," Story said. "The National FFA Organization is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of young people by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education."
