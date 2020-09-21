The Jackson County Comprehensive High School FFA chapter has been recognized in the 2020 National Chapter Award Program and will receive the Three-Star Gold Chapter Award from the National FFA Organization.
The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implements the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.
the Jackson County FFA will be recognized at the virtual 2020 National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 27-29 in Indianapolis. All star FFA chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere.
Chapter officers for the 20-21 year are Hannah Robertson, president, Jonathan Ledford, vice-president, Alexis Lewis, reporter, Morgan McDaniel, secretary, Madyson McDaniel, treasurer, Brooks Franklin, sentinel, Jesse Cronic, student advisor, Isaac Hyder, historian, Hunter Scott, parliamentarian, Sarah Langley, chaplain, Bryson Nash, junior officer, Levi Plunkett, junior officer.
