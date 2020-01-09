The Jackson County FFA Alumni will hold its annual Chicken Mull Fundraiser on Saturday, January 25, at the Jackson County Comprehensive High School cafeteria located at 1668 Winder Highway, Jefferson.
Carry outs will be available from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at $7 per quart.
Proceeds will benefit the Jackson County FFA Alumni to help support the students and agriculture programs.
For more information or to place an order, email rstory@jcss.us.
