The Jackson County Comprehensive High School FFA Chapter held its annual Honors and Awards Banquet on Tuesday, May 11, at the Jackson County Agricultural Facility in Jefferson.
The purpose of the event was to recognize the accomplishments of chapter members and show appreciation to the parents, alumni, school administration and supporters of the FFA program in Jackson County. This year’s banquet showcased members who have achieved and excelled in the classroom, the FFA and through their supervised agricultural experience programs.
Parents and community members were recognized for their support of the Jackson County FFA chapter. The evening began with a welcome by chapter president Joseph Ledford.
“This year’s theme 'Rise Above' is appropriate, because this year, we have had to rise above some very unique situations," he said. "We could not let the events of this year stop us from learning to do, doing to learn and living to serve."
Following the meal, the evening began with special remarks by Dr. James Woodard, the National FFA Advisor. Honorary membership was bestowed upon Jonathan and Monica Franklin, Jason and Kim Lampp, Jason Wester, Kendra Phillips, Melissa Gillespie, Lev Hartnup and Brad Hayes.
The evening continued by recognizing chapter members for their accomplishments during the awards section of the program.
Michael Howard placed 1st in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking CDE.
Jesse Cronic competed in the Discussion Meet CDE.
Alexis Lewis competed in the Employment Skills CDE.
Audrey Eagle competed in the Ag Education and Floral Design CDE.
Cole Mercardante, Donavin Pittman, Samantha Kinney and Chandler Lampp placed 4th in the Nursery Landscape CDE.
Hunter Scott, Caroline Hall, Brooks Franklin, and Carson Black placed 3rd in the Forestry CDE.
Kendal Frey, Issac Hyder, Chandler Lampp, and Jake Roberts, placed 4th in the Meats CDE.
Leah Marquess, Kaleigh Faircloth, Kelsey Roussel, and Isaac Hyder, placed 4th in the Veterinary Science CDE.
Madyson McDaniel, Morgan McDaniel, Savannah Page and Jesse Cronic placed 1st in the area Livestock Evaluation CDE and advanced to state competition and won first place, advancing to national competition in October.
Joseph Ledford placed 1st in area and 2nd in state competition with his proficiency in agriculture mechanics and repair.
Livestock exhibitors Brooks Franklin, Carson Black, Jesse Cronic, Savannah Page, Riley Roberts, Chandler Lampp, Morgan McDaniel, Madyson McDaniel, were recognized for their year of success.
GREENHAND DEGREE
During the degree ceremony the following members received their Greenhand Degree. Jake Roberts, Carson Black, Lily Howell, Payton-Banks, Lilly Dyson, Amberlie Smith Nathan Davis , Michael Townsend, Meagan Brownlee, Rylee Williams, Destiny Sullivan, Avery Lord, Litzy Morales-Duran, Zoe Smith, Preston Reece, Mackenzie Everett, Tucker Griffin, Kaden Pinyon, Abby Funderburk, Luke Thornhill, Pacie Hardy, Alyssa Sells, Kendall Frey, Macy Bramlett, Riley Gaines, and Jose Diaz Amaya. Carson Black and Macy Bramblett were awarded the Star Greenhand Degree.
Members receiving their chapter FFA degree were Jesse Cronic, Michael Howard, Joseph Ledford, Brooks Franklin, Abby Funderburk, Morgan McDaniel, Chandler Lampp, Austin Frazier, Isaac Hyder, Caroline Hall, Tony White, Leah Marquess, Rylee Roberts, Kelsy Roussel, Emma Uesseler, Bailey Wilkes, Kaleigh Faircloth, Whitney Hulsey, and Joy Ellis. Jesse Cronic received the Star Chapter Farmer award and Morgan McDaniel received the chapter Star in Agribusiness award. Members receiving their State FFA Degree were Audrey Eagle, Savannah Page and Hunter Scott.
FFA members were recognized for their scholastic achievement as FFA members and presented with a blue graduation stole to be worn during graduation ceremonies. Senior awards were presented to Audrey Eagle, Madyson McDaniel, Harley Martin, Kelsy Roussel and Joseph Farmer. Umberto Elizondo, Brooks Franklin and Alexis Lewis were the recipients of the Ralph Lott Award presented by Bill Lott.
Receiving their Retiring Officer Award and being recognized for their year of service, chapter officers were, President, Joseph Ledford, Jesse Cronic, Vice-President, Morgan McDaniel, Secretary, Alexis Lewis, Reporter, Madyson McDaniel, Treasurer, Sentinel, Brooks Franklin and Historian, Isaac Hyder, Parliamentarian, Hunter Scott, and Chaplin, Chandler Lampp.
"Congratulations to all of these members for their hard work and dedication to our organization," leaders state. "The FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success, through agricultural education."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.