Two Jackson County FFA members traveled to Tulsa, Okla., for the 2020 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS) July 20-24.
Jesse Cronic of Braselton, and Savannah Page of Jefferson, represented the Jackson County FFA Chapter and the Georgia Junior Angus Association on their trip exhibiting Angus cattle. Savannah brought home second place honors, while Jesse brought home third, fourth and fifth place honors.
The American Angus Association® and the National Junior Angus Association hosted the more than 650 exhibitors in a modified version of the annual event. The show was moved from Pennsylvania to Oklahoma when COVID-19 guidelines for Pennsylvania made it clear NJAS could not be held in that state.
“This year has been anything but normal, but we are doing our best to carry out the NJAS everyone knows and loves,” said Jaclyn Upperman, American Angus Association director of events and education.
NJAS typically brings exhibitors from across United States for a weeklong event. This year, 37 states were represented in the shortened and socially distant event. More than 1,400 head of cattle were exhibited this year, along with many entries in the virtual contests.
The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle while also providing leadership and self-development opportunities for more than 5,000 active members nationwide.
