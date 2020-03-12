Jackson County FFA had a spectacular weekend exhibiting livestock at the Georgia National Junior Livestock Show in Perry, on Wednesday,-Friday, Feb. 19-21.
Students who attended were: Madyson McDaniel, Morgan McDaniel, Savannah Page, Josh Franklin, Brooks Franklin, Abigail Allen, Whitney Hulsey, Sarah Langley, Jesse Cronic and Rylee Roberts.
The market hog show began Friday with 1,190 projects entered. Page placed third in 10th grade swine showmanship and Langley advanced to the final drive for ninth grade showmanship. Page placed third in her weight class with her 230-pound barrow. Page placed first in class and went on to exhibit the fourth Overall Market Barrow at the show.
Cattle exhibitors Morgan and Madyson McDaniel were named ninth and 11th grade Beef Cattle Showmanship Champions respectively.
Morgan McDaniel went on to be named Champion High Percent Simmental, Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer and Champion Simmental Steer.
Her success with her SAE project also resulted in her taking home the Champion Breeder’s Group of Heifers while Jackson County also exhibited the Champion County Group of cattle. Jesse Cronic exhibited the Reserve Champion Simmental Heifer.
“Our students also racked up several class wins and ranked in the top 10 in all of their respective classes. Congratulations to a group of outstanding young stockmen representing Jackson County FFA,” leaders stated.
For more information about the opportunities provided through the agriculture education program at Jackson County High School, contact FFA advisors, Jacob Segers and Micah Story at 706-367-5003.
