Jackson-Empower FFA, West Jackson Middle FFA and Jackson Trail Christian FFA members recently competed in the Area 2 FFA Prepared Public Speaking Career Development Events. The event was held at Sims Academy in Winder.
Clay Lawrence (Jackson Trial Christian FFA) placed first and Emma Lawrence (Jackson-Empower FFA) placed second in the FFA Creed Career Development Event.
West Jackson Middle FFA member, Allie Christiansen, placed 11th in this Career Development Event.
The students had to recite the FFA Creed from memory and answer questions from the judges indicating familiarity with the subject and the ability to think quickly. Participants are judged on voice, stage presence, power of expression, general effect, and response to questions.
Clay and Emma will advance to the state competition which will be held at the 94th State FFA Convention in Macon on April 27.
Amberlie Smith (Jackson-Empower FFA) placed fourth in the Senior Prepared Public Speaking CDE, and Shelby Pruett (Jackson-Empower FFA) placed third in the Junior Prepared Public Speaking event.
West Jackson Middle FFA member, Chloe Kubiak, placed first in the Junior Prepared Public Speaking event and will advance to the state competition which will be held at the 94th State FFA Convention in Macon on April 27.
These participants are required to write and deliver a speech on an agricultural-related topic. The participants are judged on content and composition of the manuscript, voice, stage presence, power of expression, general effect, and response to questions asked by a panel of judges.
In the Extemporaneous Public Speaking CDE, Michael Howard (Jackson-Empower FFA) placed fourth. This event is designed to develop the ability of FFA members to express themselves on a given subject without having prepared or rehearsed its content in advance. After the selection of agricultural topics, participants have 30 minutes to prepare a 4-6 minute speech. After delivering the speech, participants are judged on content, organization of material, power of expression, voice, stage presence, general effect, and response to questions.
FFA is a national organization of over 600,000 members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture. FFA's mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.
