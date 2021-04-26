The Jackson County FFA will hold its annual Mother’s Day plant sale at the school greenhouse located at 1668 Winder Hwy, Jefferson, May 5th, 6th and 7th from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Ornamental plants that are available include coleus, boston fern, macho fern, geranium, petunia, begonia, purple queen, spider plants, succulents and lantana and more.
"Hanging baskets are available and will make a great gift for Mother’s Day," organizers state.
The event will follow COVID protocols and those who attend are asked to wear a mask on campus.
For more information, email rstory@jcss.us or call 706-367-5003 and ask for Dr. Segers or Mr. Story in the agriculture department.
"Thank you for your support of the FFA programs in Jackson County," organizers state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.