The Jackson County FFA Forestry Team recently placed third in the Area II FFA Forestry Career Development Event.
Team members include: Carson Black, Hunter Scott, Brooks Franklin and Caroline Hall.
The event was held March 10.
The Forestry Career Development Event allows students to demonstrate their knowledge in diagnosing forest disorders, managing forests and forest inventory and applying approved silviculture practices.
FFA is a national organization of over 700,000 members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education program in public schools.
Jacob Segers and Micah Story are the FFA advisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.