The Jackson County Comprehensive High School FFA Livestock Evaluation Team recently placed 1st in the Area II FFA Livestock Judging Career Development Event.
The team advanced to the state competition at the State FFA/FCCLA Center.
The Livestock Judging Career Development Event allows agricultural education students the opportunity to make accurate observations of livestock, determine the desirable traits in animals, make logical decisions based on their observations, and discuss and defend those decisions. Participants place classes of breeding and market beef, sheep, and swine, and then give oral reasons to the judges as to why they placed each class as they did.
Team members included Morgan McDaniel, Madyson McDaniel, Savannah Page and high individual scorer at the contest, Jesse Chronic.
FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education program in public schools. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more information about the agriculture education program, contact Jacob Segers at 706-367-5003.
