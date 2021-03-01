The Jackson County High School FFA Livestock Show team exhibited their livestock projects at the 2021 Georgia National Jr. Livestock held in Perry.
The show began with the showmanship competitions which focus on the student’s ability to present their animal to its greatest advantage.
Savannah Page was named 11th grade Showmanship Champion in the Cattle and Swine arenas, also Madyson McDaniel was the Reserve Champion 12th grade Showman in the cattle ring while her sister Morgan was Reserve Champion 10 grade Showman.
In the cattle arena, Jesse Cronic’s Simmental Heifer was selected Breed Champion and Supreme Champion Female, Madyson McDaniel’s heifer was selected Champion High-Percentage Simmental and Savannah Page’s Champion Angus was selected Fourth Overall Female.
"Jackson County, as a whole, had seven heifers selected as breed champion or reserve and our students did an outstanding job presenting them," Micah Story stated.
Brooks Franklin exhibited his Commercial heifer placing third in class and Jackson County finished the cattle show by winning County Group of Five with projects exhibited by Jesse Cronic, Bella Chandler, Kealey Shultz, Savannah Page and Madyson McDaniel.
In the market hog arena, the swine show started with Savannah Page being named Champion 11th Grade Showmanship . Chandler Lampp placed second in class in the barrow show, and Savannah placed first in class and exhibited the fourth Overall Market Barrow. In the gilt show, Carson Black placed first in class, Chandler placed third in class and Rylee Roberts placed seventh in class.
"Our students did an outstanding job representing their chapter by presenting their projects along with 1,800 entries at the show," Story stated. "We are so proud of each one of them and grateful for all their accomplishments."
