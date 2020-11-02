The Jackson County Comprehensive High School FFA Livestock Show team exhibited its livestock projects at the 2020 Georgia National Fair held in Perry.
FFA members exhibited their cattle projects Oct. 8-10.
Morgan McDaniel, Savannah Page and Madyson McDaniel were named 10th, 11th and 12th grade Showmanship Champions.
Brooks Franklin was 3rd and Jesse Cronic was 8th.
Savannah exhibited the Champion Angus and 4th Overall Female, and Jesse exhibited the Champion Simmental Female and Madyson exhibited her Reserve Champion Percent Simmental Female.
Morgan was also awarded Champion Breeder’s Group of Three for Heifers that she has bred and sold as part of her SAE project.
Jackson County finished the cattle show by winning County Group of Five with projects exhibited by Jesse Cronic, Bella Chandler, Halley Elrod, Savannah page and Madyson McDaniel.
SWINE SHOW
Swine show team members exhibited their projects October 15 - 18. The swine show started with Savannah Page winning Champion 11th grade showmanship. Carson Black placed 3rd in class with his Berkshire breeding gilt and 6th in the AOB class.
Sarah Langley placed 3rd in class with her Duroc Gilt.
Savannah and Chandler placed 1st in their respective classes with their Duroc gilts. Chandler Lampp won Grand Champion Duroc Gilt and Savannah won Reserve Champion Duroc Gilt.
Savannah won Division Champion in the Barrow show and ended the show winning 3rd Overall Market Hog at the Georgia National Fair with over 1000 entries. Congratulations to all of these exhibitors.
"Their success in the show ring is a testament to their hard work," leaders state.
