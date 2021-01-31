The 2021 Jackson County Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, held on Monday, January 18, featured eight service projects across the county and 120 local volunteers.
Projects included community gardens at both Boys and Girls Clubs locations, a revitalization project in downtown Commerce, garden work at West Jackson Elementary School, assembly of gift bags for Northridge Rehab Center residents and an outdoor classroom at the Jefferson STEAM Center.
This year’s volunteer groups were smaller in size to minimize COVID-19 transmission.
In addition, a free virtual celebration event on Saturday, January 16, featured a keynote address by Georgia NAACP President Rev. James Woodall, speakers, and musical and dance entertainment.
The annual DreamKeepers Award was presented to county organizers of last summer’s peaceful protests for racial justice, including Ky’zer Strickland and Roshuanda Merritt of Commerce, Maisy Martin of Braselton, Sunny Dayz of Jefferson and Dalton Ferrell and Anslee Stephens of Braselton.
The MLK Day of Service Committee thanks platinum sponsors: Oconee River RC&D, Toyota Automotive Compressors Georgia, Toyota Industries Compressor Parts America, Jackson EMC, Jackson County Habitat for Humanity, Cabin Farms and Keep Jackson County Beautiful, as well as gold and silver sponsors Jackson County Democratic Party, Bouchard Farms, Jefferson Motor Company, Allen Lacy, Jon Massey State Farm, Jefferson Drugs, Howell Orthodontics, Wilco Printing and Mahaffey Pickers Tucker.
For information on next year’s event, email Melody Herrington at jcmlkdayofservice@gmail.com, or follow them on Facebook at @jcmlkdayofservice.
