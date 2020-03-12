The first annual Jackson County School System Student Art show is being held in the newly-renovated Jackson County Historic Courthouse and sponsored by the Jackson County School System March 14-27.
The juried exhibit will include artwork from elementary, middle and high school students. A reception will be held on Thursday, March 19, from 6-7 p.m. and the community is invited free of charge.
Music for the reception will be provided by East Jackson Middle School’s 508 SINGERS under the leadership of Choral Director Tracie Heim-Broman.
Members of the Jackson County Senior Center will join the student artists and have their handmade fabric wreaths for sale at the reception.
There will be an art activity for young artists.
Refreshments will be served.
The courthouse hours during the exhibit are Saturday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The historic courthouse is located at 85 Washington Street in Jefferson.
Prizes for elementary, middle and high school students will be awarded in painting, drawing, three-dimensional, and other/mixed media categories. The judges are artists Martha Martin, Carol Tanner and Abby Jones.
System art educators emphasize that this art show will give serious art students a venue to display their talent and the community an opportunity to see the work of these promising and creative students.
"A special thank you to sponsors JCSS and the Jackson Historic Courthouse for hosting this event," school leaders state.
For more information call 706-387-7685.
