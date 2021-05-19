The Jackson County School System celebrated its school nutrition workers on May 7 for School Lunch Hero Day.
School Lunch Hero Day, organized by the School Nutrition Association, is a chance to showcase the difference school nutrition professionals make for every child who comes through the cafeteria.
The outdoor celebration included a DJ, games, prizes and food for everyone on the Gordon Street Center lawn. Faculty, administrators and students from the school system also sent video thank yous to show their appreciation.
“We have a dedicated staff of school nutrition professionals in Jackson County that show up each day with a smile and a willing heart,” said Dr. Debra Morris, Director of School Nutrition for the Jackson County School System. “This past year has been like no other in the challenges we have had to face, but they remained steadfast and worked hard to successfully meet each of them. I am proud to be part of a team that is willing to do whatever it takes to make good things happen for our students and community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.