Starting September 16, the Jackson County School System will host a monthly family night. The goal of each night is to encourage families to spend time together after school and to equip parents with the tools needed to work on math and literacy skills at home.
The September 16 event will be in-person at the Gordon Street Center in Jefferson at 5 p.m.
The event is free to families and supported through Title IV funds as well as corporate sponsorships. Chick-fil-A and Zaxby’s in Braselton are two of the sponsors who will provide free meals to families as a part of the event.
“These nights are great because families can spend quality time learning together,” said Dr. Katie Warwick, curriculum coordinator for the Jackson County School System.
Family math night started in 2018, with as many as 150 people from the county attending. This year, the monthly events will alternate between math, literacy, and STEAM subject-area focuses. Some events are in-person while others are virtual; all events start at 5 p.m.
The attendees are divided into two groups: pre-k through 2nd grade, and 3rd grade through 8th grade. A meal is provided for all attendees of in-person events and a drawing for a prize takes place at the conclusion of the event at 6:15 p.m.
Some transportation options are available for families, and a translator may be available for Spanish-speaking families.
This school year’s family nights will occur on the following dates: September 16, October 21, November 18, January 20, February 24 and March 24.
To learn more about family math and literacy nights, call 706-367-5151.
