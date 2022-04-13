The Jackson County School System Teaching and Learning Department recently held its first community-wide Literacy Task Force meeting in partnership with the county’s Get Georgia Reading campaign.
The Get Georgia Reading campaign encourages communities across the state to “[work] hard to ensure our children are on track to achieving third-grade reading proficiency.”
In 2018, JCSS joined the Get Georgia Reading Campaign. However, the pandemic severely interrupted the JCSS Get Georgia Reading efforts. Fran Dundore, the new assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, arrived in October 2021 and enthusiastically encouraged the district to revisit this campaign.
“Get Georgia Reading is a community-focused campaign to address access and equity in early literacy development,” said Dundore. “Language development begins at birth, and we have to support the communities our children come from. It is necessary to form a partnership that nourishes children in a language-rich environment.”
The Get Georgia Reading vision became a reality with the first task force meeting on Friday. Dundore and her team reached out to all three school districts in the county, retired educators, faith-based organizations, community businesses, community support services, daycares, and advocates.
The response was huge, with more than 60 guests attending the task force meeting. The group spent two hours discussing factors that impact children’s ability to read proficiently and brainstormed ways to problem solve and partner with the various interest groups in the room.
Dundore and her team also passed out yard signs for people to show their support for early childhood literacy. If you would like to receive a yard sign or to join the next Literacy Task Force meeting, email Andrea Briscoe at agbriscoe@jcss.us.
