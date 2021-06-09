The Jackson County School System welcomed new employees to their school community
with a new event.
This year, the district office launched a new cross-departmental collaboration welcoming event. Here, established employees helped distribute: new devices, swag bags, books, materials, information, and flyers. New teachers and paraprofessionals were also able to ask questions and troubleshoot any issues on site.
The distribution process was organized using 7 Mindsets themes, a social-emotional learning approach used by the school district. The 7 Mindsets are: Live to Give, Attitude of Gratitude, We are Connected, 100% Accountable, Passion First, Everything is Possible, and The Time is Now. By organizing the welcome event in this way, teachers and paraprofessionals were immersed in the culture of the school system, leaders state.
“You only get one chance at making a remarkable first impression,” said Todd Nickelsen, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning for Jackson County Schools. “Our goal was to create an experience for our new employees where they would walk away with great confidence knowing that they made the right choice to join Jackson County Schools. The 7 Mindsets play a critical role in the culture we have created and we found it meaningful to connect with new people in this way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.