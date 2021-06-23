Leaders from the Jackson County School System participated in a teaching and learning leadership retreat on Thursday, June 17, led by globally recognized educational leader, Eric Sheninger. Multiple leaders from each of the system’s 10 schools and the Empower College and Career Center were represented at the event.
The retreat began with a discussion on the fourth industrial revolution, with Sheninger encouraging leaders to break into groups to discuss ways they can progress their school community. Leaders responded spoke about the significance of trusting students and teachers among other important notes.
Sheniger also discussed topics of pedagogy, including relevance, rigor, and how to meaningfully use technology in the classroom. Again, leaders broke into groups to discuss opportunities for growth in the area of instruction and personalized learning.
The group also heard from 7 Mindsets Director of Education, Chelsea Buchanan. 7 Mindsets is a social-emotional learning approach used by the school district. The 7 Mindsets are: Live to Give, Attitude of Gratitude, We are Connected, 100% Accountable, Passion First, Everything is Possible and The Time is Now.
"Teachers, administrators, and other district leaders left the retreat prepared to continue and elevate the culture of success at JCSS," leaders stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.