The Jackson County Tourism Council, a sub-committee of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, announced the kick-off of a new summer photography contest that will take place from June 1 through July 15.
The theme of the contest is “Jackson County Things to See & Do.” Anyone can enter simply by uploading their ‘best shots’ to the web page portal: https://woobox.com/vyye5x
The overall objective is to capture the essence of Jackson County through vivid photography that will be used on a future tourism website geared toward attracting visitors to the county. The Chamber is looking for photos that show what is unique, interesting or memorable.
“There is a great deal of rich history, noteworthy landmarks and things to do in Jackson County,” said Melissa Britt, Chamber Vice President of Operations. “Our objective is to tell this story with sharp, striking and beautiful photos.”
According to Britt, “The new tourism website is in the design and planning stages with the expectation of getting it online before the end of the year.”
There are several highly recommended specifications for the photos. They must be digital and should be at least 1920 pixels wide in high-resolution. Unedited photos are preferred. Photos should not identify individuals or other copyrighted material such as logos. The photo file names should incorporate the name of the photo and the full name of the photographer.
As part of the submission process, participants must agree to give the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce full license to use the photos.
The contest is open to professional and amateur photographers. Credit will be given on the future tourism website to the photographer of any photos used whenever possible.
Prizes in the form of Gift Cards from Tanger Outlets will be awarded to the photographer of the top three photos selected by a panel of judges, in denominations of $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third.
The final deadline is July 15, 2020.
For more information, visit the Tour Jackson County Facebook page at: fb.me/tourjacksoncounty.
