Children at the Nicholson Public Library celebrated AG Week by reading this year’s AG Book of the Year, “How to Grow a Monster."
Karen Ewing of Jackson EMC and Lexi Love of the Jackson County Farm Bureau presented the story and the book to the Nicholson community. In addition to the story, children were also able to take home a plant in bio-degradable ice cream cones to plant.
"We would like to thank the following for their generous donations to our program: Karen Ewing, Jackson EMC, Lexi Love, Jackson County Farm Bureau, Home Depot at Banks Crossing, and Ingles of Commerce," Rhonda O'Keeffe, library manager states.
ECOREACH PROGRAM
O'Keeffe states, "Looking for a fun and educational program for the children during Spring Break? Look no further than the Nicholson Public Library. Join us on Thursday, April 7, at 10:30 a.m. for our Ecoreach Program. Graduate students from the Odom School of Ecology at UGA will be presenting a program on water pollution."
The Ecoreach program is designed to heighten awareness and enthusiasm for ecological and environmental issues. Through a variety of activities, children will discover how they can protect our waterways and the wildlife that live there. The program is free and open to children ages 4 and older.
DISNEY PROGRAM
Children can earn a free ticket to see Disney on Ice “Let’s Celebrate” at their local public library. In order to earn your ticket, children must read 5 library books to receive their stamped vouched. Adults must purchase their tickets. The tickets are good for either Thursday, April 21, or Friday, April 22. The performances will be held at the Gas South Arena.
"Stop by today and get started earning your free ticket," O'Keeffe said.
Beginning April 4, children 12 and under can enter a drawing to win an “Encanto” prize package. The prize includes: A Disney “Encanto” poster, cinch sack, stickers, and a plush jaguar. To be entered, children simply to check out an item from the Nicholson Public Library during the week of April 4.
ADULT PROGRAMS
The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. This month’s selection is “White Chrysanthemum." Copies are available at the circulation desk.
Beginning Tuesday, March 29, there will be “Knit n’ Stich” group held for any Knitters and Crocheters at the Harold Swindle Public Library in Nicholson in the annex. The group will meet on the last Tuesday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All skill levels are invited to attend. Bring your latest projects and enjoy social interaction with other crafters. Mask wearing is encouraged, not required.
FESTIVAL
The City of Nicholson’s Daisy Festival will be held on Friday, May 6, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will include food, crafts, games, cakewalks, an auction, parade, live music, and more. Interested in becoming a vendor at the festival? Craft booths is $50, craft booth with electricity is $60, and a food booth is $100. For more information, call Nicholson City Hall at 706 757-3408.
VIRTUAL STORY TIME
Join Ms. Irma each month on the Harold S. Swindle Public Library Facebook page, for Nicholson Spanish Story Time, hora de cuentos en Espanol con la senorita Irma.
PASSPORT/SERVICES
The Harold S. Swindle Public Library is a Passport Acceptance Facility with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State, to initiate passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov.
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as offering faxing, printing, and scanning for a nominal charge.
All PRLS Public Libraries have the following free passes: Georgia State Park, Zoo Atlanta (once a year), Michael C. Carlos Museum (Atlanta), Museum of Arts and Sciences and The Tubman Museum (Macon), Go Fish Education Center (Perry), and the Center for the Puppetry Arts (Atlanta).
HOURS/LOCATION
The library is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM and Saturdays 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.
The library will be closed Saturday, April 16, for Easter.
The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South Nicholson. For more information, call 706 757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
