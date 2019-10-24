For the second year in a row, a journeyman team from Jackson EMC was named the top electric cooperative team at the 36th Annual International Lineman’s Rodeo in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Top linemen from around the world compete in a series of events in traditional linemen skills and tasks at the event.
Jackson EMC sent three journeyman teams and six apprentices to the international competition based on their high ranking at the state level in the spring. A total of 248 journeyman teams and 321 apprentices competed in the international event. Apprentices compete as individuals, while journeyman teams include three team members.
The journeyman team with Ben Campbell, Brandon Carter and Tommy Minish, all of Madison County, placed first in the cooperative division and second as the top overall team at the International Lineman’s Rodeo. The team also placed third in a mystery event where linemen had to replace bad primary jumpers. The team finished with a time of 11 minutes, 28 seconds and no point deductions.
Another journeyman team with Greg Angel, Jason Bond and Dwayne Dickerson, all of Madison County, placed third in the cooperative division and sixth overall. The team placed fourth in a mystery event where linemen had to replace a bad transformer. The team finished with a time of 11 minutes, 32 seconds and no point deductions.
Dillon Welborn, of Jefferson, finished in sixth place among apprentices in a mystery event where lineman had to replace an armor rod and insulator. Welborn completed the event with the full points and a time of eight minutes, 46 seconds. Devin Humphries, of Jefferson, finished in seventh place in the same event with no point deductions and a time of nine minutes.
“We’re extremely proud of how well our linemen represented Jackson EMC on the international stage for our industry,” said Tommy Parker, director of operation services for the cooperative. “Our teams and apprentices were competing with linemen not only from fellow cooperatives, but some of the largest utility providers in the nation. To have Jackson EMC teams earn some of the top spots in the cooperative division and the entire event speaks highly to the quality of professionals serving our members.”
Both apprentices and journeyman teams compete in hurt man rescue and pole climb events. In addition, there are two mystery events that are revealed to participants the day before competition. Apprentices also complete a written test that’s part of their overall scores. Competitors are scored based on skill and speed for completing tasks for each event.
Photos of Jackson EMC linemen at the 36th Annual International Lineman’s Rodeo may be viewed at: https://jacksonemc.canto.com/v/public.
Official results from the International Lineman’s Rodeo may be viewed at https://www.linemansrodeokc.com/results-final/.
