The Jackson-Empower FFA show team traveled to the Georgia National Fair in Perry with the lamb and cattle teams both being named Grand Champion County Group of Five. Jackson-Empower FFA members were named Overall Supreme Champion Heifer (Morgan McDaniel) and 3rd Overall (Halley Elrod), Champion High Percent and Purebred Simmental, (Morgan McDaniel) Reserve Champion Simmental (Savanah Page), Champion Limousin (Keely Shultz) Champion Charolais (Halley Elrod), Champion Hereford (Clay Lawrence), and Champion Hair Sheep (Anna Brown).
Week two of the Georgia National Fair was highlighted by numerous top 10 finishes by swine showman Chandler Lampp, Carson Black and Savannah Page.
With several class wins by Ms. Bella Chandler in the cattle arena. Savannah dominated her senior State Fair by winning 12th grade showmanship, exhibiting top placing hogs in several classes and divisions including the Overall Grand Champion Market Hog at the fair.
Chandler placed 3rd in 11th grade showmanship, and 2nd in class with his duroc gilt, and Carson placed 6th in 10th grade showmanship.
"Our students are amazing, and we are so thankful for them, their families and the people who make these achievements possible," said Ronald Story, advisor.
FFA is a national organization of over 600,000 members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
