The Jackson Empower FFA held its annual Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) on July 14th-15th on the Empower College and Career Campus.
COLT is an opportunity for chapter officers to set goals, share new ideas, and work with advisors to plan the chapter Program of Activities (POA). The POA will provide FFA members with the opportunity to build communities, strengthen agriculture and grow as leaders.
As part of the training, the Officer Team invited Dr. Meri Blackburn, COO and John Uesseler, CEO of Empower College and Career Center, to a Leadership Luncheon held on Friday. The luncheon was planned by the Officer Team to help prepare them for their year of service by gaining valuable insight on leadership from school administration.
During the luncheon, Dr. Blackburn and Mr. Uesseler shared with the new chapter officers the importance of their role as leaders and how they can make a positive impact in their school and community.
Serving as chapter officers this year for the Jackson Empower FFA will be Bella Chandler, President, Michael Howard, Vice-President, Jesse Cronic, Vice-President, Alexis Lewis, Vice-President, Secretary, Maggie Strickland, Treasurer, Hunter Scott, Reporter, Kayden Barnett, Sentinel, Chandler Lampp, Historian, Joseph Ledford, Parliamentarian, Brooks Franklin, Jr. Representatives, Lilith Ingram and Shelby Pruitt.
The mission of the FFA is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agriculture education.
For more information about the opportunities available through the FFA, contact the agriculture department at 706-387-7320.
