The Jackson-Empower FFA Livestock Show Team exhibited their livestock projects at the recent Gwinnett County Fair.
In the Steer and Heifer Show, Brooks Franklin placed 4th in 11th grade showmanship and Morgan McDaniel was named 11th grade showmanship Champion.
In the commercial heifer show, Brooks placed 1st in class 2 and Bella Chandler placed 2nd in class 4 and 1st in class 5. Bella also earned Reserve Champion Heifer honors at the show.
Bella also exhibited the Reserve Champion Steer at the Gwinnett County Fair. Morgan McDaniel exhibited the Champion Purebred Simmental Heifer, Champion Percentage Simmental Heifer, Champion Percentage Simmental Bull.
On Sunday of the show weekend, the swine exhibitors took the ring with Carson Black placing 4th in 10th grade showmanship, Chandler Lampp placing 2nd in 11th grade showmanship and Savannah Page placing 2nd in 12th grade showmanship and being named Reserved Champion Showman.
In the gilt show, Savannah Page placed 1st in market gilt class 4 and went on to be named Grand Champion Gilt. In the market barrow show, Chandler Lampp placed 2nd in class 7 and Savannah placed 1st in class 4 and 7, winning Grand Champion Market Barrow honors. Chandler Lampp ended the show placing 1st in class 3 of the Yorkshire division and exhibiting the Grand Champion York at the show in Gwinnett.
The Livestock Judging Team took home 1st place in the Livestock Judging Competition held at the fair. Team members were Morgan McDaniel, Savannah Page, Bella Chandler, Jesse Cronic.
FFA is a national organization of over 600,000 members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.