Jim Scott, president of the Jackson County Community Outreach (JCCO), has announced that Jacson Fuller, a junior at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, was interviewed by the JCCO board and selected as JCCO 2019 Student Program Intern effective October.
Fuller attended the October membership meeting and was introduced to the members. He was given his first assignment and project by JCCO Vice President Gene Gilliam. Among Jackson's skills are Java Programming, HTML Advanced Programming and Advanced Customer Service. He is also a member of the EJHS Robotics Team, FBLA and the Beta Club.
“Our Student Intern Program is an ongoing, integral part of our structure”, states Jim Scott. "The purpose of this volunteer position is to familiarize the Intern with the functions of a nonprofit group and to learn the benefit of of our community service to our community. Position duties include attendance at our monthly membership meeting, assist with various JCCO projects, participate in discussions , and network the JCCO mission and program to student peers in our community. The student intern program is under the guidance of the JCCO president. We welcome Jackson Fuller to the JCCO and we are excited to have him on board."
