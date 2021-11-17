The Jackson-Empower FFA chapter attended the 94th National FFA convention held in Indianapolis, Ind., on October 26th-30th. The Jackson County Livestock Evaluation team represented Georgia in the National Competition and placed 4th in the nation.
Livestock team members are Morgan McDaniel, Madyson McDaniel, Savannah Page and Jesse Chronic. Jesse was one of the top 3 scoring competitors in the national contest.
The chapter was also recognized as a three-star gold chapter in the National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization.
The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
The award is presented to the top 10 percent of chapters in the nation. All National Star Chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsor John Deere.
Members attending the convention were: Amberlie Smith, Alexis Lewis, Emma Lawrence, Kadyn Barnett, Shelby Pruett, Lilith Ingram, Anna McKinney, Ella Strickland, Joseph Ledford, Hunter Scott, Michael Howard, Chandler Lamp, Brooks Franklin, Isaac Hyder and Cody Shattles.
Cody, a 2020 graduate of Jackson County High, received his American FFA Degree. One hundred and fifty-two Georgia FFA members received this prestigious degree, the highest degree offered to an active member. These students spent years developing their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs to reach this honor. Less than one percent of FFA members receive this degree.
During the convention members attending had the opportunity to visit with agricultural businesses and colleges at the Convention Career Show & Expo, listen to great entertainment, and motivational speakers.
For more information about the agriculture program at Jackson-Empower, contact FFA Advisors Dr. Jacob Segers, Dr. Josh Whitworth, Greg Gilman, Anthony Brooks or Micah Story.
