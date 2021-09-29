Jay Jackson, county executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Jefferson Lions Club.
Jackson is county executive director for Banks, Jackson and Madison counties from the USDA Farm Service Agency. The Farm Service Agency provides qualified farmers with assistance, particularly at this time, due to market prices declining in a variety of commodities because of Corona Virus.
The Farm Service Agency Office is in Commerce and has been meeting producers from these three counties on the front porch of the office since May 2020.
The Corona Virus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) had over 450 farmers to sign up for the May through September 2020 period. The Corona Virus (CFAP2) second sign up began in January and goes through October 12 this year.
Over 575 farmers have applied for this assistance since implementation.
Between the two programs, financial assistance has been provided to farmers in Banks, Jackson, and Madison counties for cattle, hogs, sheep, goats, crops, turf grass, chickens, fruits and vegetables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.