The Jackson Trail Christian School FFA forestry team competed March 27 at Camp John Hope in Fort Valley for the state championship title. Jackson Trail placed second in state with a 1346 point score.
Members competed in Timber Stand Improvement, Tree Identification, Timber Cruising, Compass Reading and a skills test.
The forestry team competed against 11 teams across Georgia for the championship.
Charis Humby was the high individual for Jackson Trail placing sixth out of 44 individuals.
