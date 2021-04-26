The Jackson Trail Christian School FFA Chapter competed in the State FFA Forestry Field Day competition held in Swainsboro on April 15.
In the Area 2 competition held March 25 at the FFA Center in Covington, Emma and Clay Lawrence placed first, Xander Roberts, Carson Ford and Macy Osako placed second and Jayden Johnson and Sara Jung both placed third in individual competition.
At the state finals, Jackson Trail Christian FFA placed fifth with a score of 664.42. Students placing first were Sara Jung - Ocular Estimation and Clay Lawrence - Compass, second was Jayden Johnson - Land Measurement, third was Emma Lawrence - Dendrology and Xander Roberts - Pulpwood Estimation and Jayden Barry placed fifth in reforestation.
Others competing were Madelyn Harkins - Timber Stand Improvement, Carson Ford - Sawtimber Estimation, Macy Osako - Tree Disorders, and Charis Humby - Forest Management. Alternates were Jordan Woodruff, Josie Mabry and Gavin Rice.
