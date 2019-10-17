Jackson Trail students present program to Jefferson Lions Club

Students from Jackson Trail Christian School who recently presented a program to the Jefferson Lions Club on How to Identify Trees are shown: Ethan Anderson, Carson Black, Chelsea Stancil, Emma Lawrence and Charis Humey.

Lion president, Jimmy Mock, introduced students from the Jackson Trail Christian School to the Jefferson Lions Club in a recent meeting at the Jefferson City Club House. The students showed Lion Club members how to identify many trees using samples. Some of the tree samples included American Beech, American Holly, American Sycamore, Black Cherry, Box Elder, Catalpa, Eastern Cottonwood, Eastern Red Cedar, Flowering Dogwood, Hazel Alder, Red Maple, River Birch, Sassafras, Sweet Bay, Sweet Gum and Yellow Poplar. These were seventh and eighth graders who identified all these trees and who will be doing this in a contest in the near future, with other FFA Chapters in attendance. The Jefferson Lions Club will help them in this event, and they will earn a badge for Environment.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.