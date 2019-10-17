Lion president, Jimmy Mock, introduced students from the Jackson Trail Christian School to the Jefferson Lions Club in a recent meeting at the Jefferson City Club House. The students showed Lion Club members how to identify many trees using samples. Some of the tree samples included American Beech, American Holly, American Sycamore, Black Cherry, Box Elder, Catalpa, Eastern Cottonwood, Eastern Red Cedar, Flowering Dogwood, Hazel Alder, Red Maple, River Birch, Sassafras, Sweet Bay, Sweet Gum and Yellow Poplar. These were seventh and eighth graders who identified all these trees and who will be doing this in a contest in the near future, with other FFA Chapters in attendance. The Jefferson Lions Club will help them in this event, and they will earn a badge for Environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.