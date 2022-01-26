The Jackson Trail Christian School FFA recently competed at the University of Georgia in Athens for state qualifications in the Forestry Career Development Event. The team placed first in Area 2 competition which consisted of FFA chapters from both middle schools and high schools from Northeast Georgia.
Xander Roberts was the second high individual for the entire competition.
Timber Stand Improvement, Tree Identification, Timber Cruising, and Compass were the four skills that team members had to perform at the event.
Members will advance to the State competition that will be held March 19 at the State FFA Center in Covington.
Team members are: Clay Lawrence, Gavin Rice (Alternate), Cameron Ford, Xander Roberts, Carson Ford and Jordan Woodruff (Alternate).
