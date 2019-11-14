The James Monroe exhibit is now in place at the Jefferson Public Library and will be featured through Nov. 26. The theme will be "Tour of the Southern States."
Other programs coming up include the following:
•Every Wednesday: Adult Mah Jong—at 1 p.m.
•Now through November 26th - James Monroe Exhibit
•Nov 13: Book Club - 1 p.m.
•Nov 23: Dragon Club Readers- 11 a.m.
•Nov 25: YA: Half-Blood Book Club - 5:20 p.m.
•Nov 27: Holiday Hours -9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
•Nov 28-30: Closed
For more information about the programs, pick up a calendar at the library or check out the Facebook page at Fb.com/jeffersonpubliclibrary.
New books at the library are: Jami Attenberg’s "All This Could Be Yours," Mary Higgins Clark’s "Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry," Clive Cussler’s "Final Option," Richard Paul Evans’ "Noel Street" and Lisa Jewell’s 'The Family Upstairs."
