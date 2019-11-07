An exhibit on James Monroe will be at the Jefferson Public Library Nov. 1-15. The theme will be "Tour of the Southern States."
Other programs coming up at the library include the following:
•Every Wednesday, Adult Mah Jong at 1 p.m.
•Nov. 9, Lego Day, all day
•Nov. 11, Closed for Veterans Day
•Nov. 12, DIY Dec. the Library! at 4 p.m.
•Nov. 13, Book Club at 1 p.m., discussing Inheritance by Dani Shapiro
•Nov. 23, Dragon Club Readers at 11 a.m. (1st-3rd grade)
•Nov. 25, youth adults, Half-Blood Book Club at 5:20 p.m., discussing The Son of Neptune by Rick Riordan
•Nov. 27, holiday hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
•Nov. 28-30, closed for Thanksgiving holidays.
For more information about programs, go to the library to get a calendar or check out Fb.com/jeffersonpubliclibrary.
New books at the library include Lee Child’s "Blue Moon," John Connolly’s "A Book of Bones," John le Carre’s "Agent Running in the Field," Alexander McCall Smith’s "To the Land of Long Lost Friends" and Karen White’s "The Christmas Spirits of Tradd Street."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.