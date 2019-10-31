"Your Obedient Servant: James Monroe’s 1819 Presidential Tour of the Southern States," a traveling exhibit commemorating the bicentennial of a historic presidential tour, will be at the Jefferson Public Library November 1-15.
Other programs coming up at the library include the following:
●Every Wednesday, Adult Mah Jong, 1 p.m.
●Nov. 1-15, James Monroe Exhibit.
●Nov. 2, Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m.
●Nov. 2, Dragon Readers Book Club, 11 a.m., first through third grade.
●Nov. 6, Knitters at noon.
● Nov. 9, Lego Day, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
● Nov. 11, Closed for Veterans Day.
● Nov. 12, Decorate the Library, 4 p.m.
● Nov. 13, Book Club, 1 p.m., Discussing Inheritance: A Memoir of Geneology, Paternity, and Love by Dani Shapiro.
For more information about the programs, go to the library to get a calendar or check out Fb.com/jeffersonpubliclibrary.
New books at the library includes the following: Donna Andrews’ "Owl Be Home for Christmas," Mark Barr’s "Watershed," Laura Childs’ "Mumbo Gumbo Murder," Michael Connelly’s "The Night Fire," Nelson DeMille’s "The Deserter," John Grisham’s "The Guardians," James Patterson’s "The 19th Christmas, "Danielle Steel’s "Child’s Play" and Elizabeth Strout’s "Olive, Again."
