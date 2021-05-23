Jackson County School System will graduate 487 seniors next week, including 181 honor graduates. Students who are pursuing higher education after graduation are projected to receive over $7 million in scholarship funds.
Jackson County Comprehensive High School will graduate 293 seniors, including 116 honor graduates. Students choosing to attend college are projected to receive nearly $5 million in scholarship funds. The JCCHS graduation ceremony will be held on Tuesday, May 25, at Panther Stadium at 8 p.m. In the event of rain, graduation will be held in the gym.
East Jackson Comprehensive High School will graduate 194 students, including 65 honor graduates. Students attending college are projected to receive over $2 million in scholarship funds. The EJCHS graduation ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 27, at Eagle Stadium at 8 p.m. In the event of rain, graduation will be held in the large gym.
Both graduation ceremonies require tickets to enter, whether the event is outdoor or indoor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.