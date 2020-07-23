The Jackson County FFA Livestock Show Team competed at the Georgia Junior Beef Futurity held at the Georgia National Fair Grounds in Perry with two students bringing home honors.
On Friday of the competition, JCCHS FFA treasurer, Madyson McDaniel began her senior show season with a Champion Buckle in the Senior Showmanship Class. JCCHS Junior, Savannah Page, was also named Champion 11th grade Showman.
On Saturday of the event, Heifer exhibitors took the ring to exhibit their projects. Madyson McDaniel exhibited the Champion High Percent Simmental Heifer and went on to be named Supreme Heifer Champion.
Savannah exhibited Champion Angus Heifer and went on to be named Reserve Supreme Champion.
"We are so grateful for the hard work our students have continued to put in over the summer of a difficult year," leaders stated. "Congratulations to all of our Jackson County livestock exhibitors on a great job at the Georgia Beef Futurity."
