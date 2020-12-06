The Jackson County Comprehensive High School FFA chapter could not hold its annual Thanksgiving dinner and chapter meeting in November due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, FFA members decided to prepare the meal they usually share with each other and donate it to those affected by the pandemic.
“We have so much to be thankful for as FFA members and wanted to help relieve some of the burden people are facing in our community” said chapter president Hannah Robertson.
FFA members gathered together, prepared and delivered 100 meals to the Feeding the Multitude event held in Jefferson that provided food to those in need.
"Within Jackson County alone there are 8,900 people living under the food insecurity rate, and sadly, 4,400 of those are children," Robertson said "FFA members were able to live out the FFA motto of learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live and living to serve in their community."
