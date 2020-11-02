The Jackson County Comprehensive High School FFA will hold the first of its semi-annual Chicken Mull Fundraiser on Saturday, November 14, at the Jackson County Comprehensive High School cafeteria, located at 1668 Winder Hwy., in Jefferson.
Carry outs will be available from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at $7 per quart. Proceeds will support Jackson County FFA students and the agriculture program.
For more information or to place an order, email rstory@jcss.us.
Those who pick up are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
