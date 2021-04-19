The Jackson County High FFA chapter will hold its annual spring chicken B-B-Q on Friday, April 30.
Plates can be picked up from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Livestock Education Facility, located at 1668 Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
Donations are $8 and plates will include chicken half, baked beans, chips, pickles and a dessert.
All proceeds benefit the Jackson County FFA Chapter.
For more information, email rstory@jcss.us or call 706-367-5003.
