Jessie Cronic, Braselton, and Savannah Page, Jefferson, traveled to Lebanon, Tenn., for the National Junior Angus Association Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show, bringing home first place honors.
Both exhibitors are students at Jackson County Comprehensive High and members of the FFA program.
The show included more than 400 head of Angus cattle from junior Angus exhibitors all across the country. This show marked the largest Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show to date.
Cronic exhibited three Angus heifers and received a first place honor, along with third and fourth.
Page exhibited one heifer and brought home a first place along with the Reserve Late Junior Yearling Division award. Page also participated in the showmanship competition where she brought home the Reserve Intermediate Champion award against 100 other exhibitors in her age division.
Both students brought home lifelong experiences that will help further their FFA Supervised Agricultural Experiences.
