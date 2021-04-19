The Jackson County Community Outreach Board has announced the appointment of Mr. Kendall "Trey" Sims to the JCCO Advisory Committee.
Mr. Sims is the Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County , a 2010 graduate of Commerce High School and a recipient of a JCCO Scholarship that year. He graduated from Georgia State University in 2014 with a degree in public policy. He began his career at The Atlanta Points of Life organization and, in 2017, moved to the Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta as Manager of Volunteer Services. He accepted the position of Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County in April 2020.
Mr. Sims will join the present JCCO Advisory Committee members in advocating and assisting the JCCO organization to perform their mission of education support and community involvement in the county.
"His involvement with pre-high school youth, certainly will aid the JCCO as we strive to stress careers in our county," stated Jim Scott, president of JCCO.
Mr. Sims is also a member of the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
HERRINGTON
JCCO Member Ms. Melody Herrington was promoted to Awards and Publicity Chair of the JCCO with the responsibility for awards research, selection and publicity releases to local and regional media outlets and board collaboration. She will also serve as the Award Presenter at annual events and will be a member of the JCCO Executive Board. Ms. Herrington has lead the Jackson County MLK Jr. Celebration for the past two years She joined the JCCO in April 2020.
"As President, I am happy and excited to welcome both Mr. Sims and Ms. Herrington to the JCCO Leadership Team and look forward to their contribution and participation as we constantly endeavor to enhance our community service offering of education support and community Involvement in Jackson County, states Mr. Scott.
