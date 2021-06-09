Jackson County Community Outreach provides technical and traditional college scholarships to graduating seniors in Jackson County Georgia. The JCCO Scholarship Committee would like to announce the 2021 winners of its annual scholarship awards.
Winners of the $1,000 Traditional Scholarship include: Shaniya Smith, Shawn Cunningham, and Angel Hart of Commerce High School; Gini Pena, Amaya Howard, and Jackson Fuller of East Jackson Comprehensive High School; Madison Ellis, Moriah Dover, and Makayla Dover of Jackson County Comprehensive High School; and Deleah Walker and Sara Free of Jefferson High School.
Winners of the $2,000 Technical School Scholarship are Eddtrick Harper and Nathalie Marcelo of Commerce High School and Rylee Minish of East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
The organization also awards special scholarships in recognition of outstanding leadership and vision. Mallory Ware of Jefferson High School has won the $1,500 Leadership Scholarship, and Daisy Villapandos was awarded the $2,500 Visionary Scholarship.
Jackson County Community Outreach was founded in 1998 to foster a better community through education and skill-building. Since 1999, the organization has awarded more than 250 scholarships, totaling nearly $300,000.
To learn more and support the work of Jackson County Community Outreach, visit online at https://jccoscholarships.org/ .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.