Due to escalating COVID-19 infections in Jackson County and the state, the executive board of Jackson County Community Outreach (JCCO) has voted to cancel its formal 2021 Annual Achievement Award Banquet planned for October 23.
This banquet is the main funding vehicle to support the JCCO Scholarship Program and committee operations. As such, JCCO leaders are asking the Jackson County community to consider contributing a tax-deductible sponsorship or donation anyway, to help JCCO reach its 2022 goal of increasing the number and amount of technical college scholarships.
The JCCO Scholarship Program began in 1999, with a single scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Since that time, the organization has awarded $298,500 to 269 Jackson County high school graduates.
"Community support for this effort is vital," leaders state. "Previous donors will see our fundraising letter with further instructions arrive by mail in the coming weeks."
Checks can also be mailed directly to: JCCO, P.O. Box 746, Commerce, GA, 30529, or contact Publicity Chair Melody Herrington at melodyherrington@gmail.com for other options. The deadline for donations is November 12, 2021.
Jackson County Community Outreach is a local civic-based organization committed to fostering a better community through increased access to education and professional development.
