The executive board of Jackson County Community Outreach has announced its 2021-22 interns.
After a county-wide search, the board selected Annika Sorrow, Nelly Hokstam, and Raina Ross, all juniors at East Jackson Comprehensive High School.
These new internship opportunities were designed to gain student insight on support needs and outreach efforts, while helping them build professional skill sets.
“I am excited to have three Jackson County students as our interns,” said Scholarship Chair Kay Shanahan. "Not only will they learn about our organization, but they’ll be able to contribute ideas and tell their peers about JCCO.”
Hokstam was brought on to support the JCCO scholarship application process. She will build skills in project management, conduct outreach and learn about coordinating committee application review.
“I hope to offer a young mind aware of changes needed to benefit youth that may sometimes be overlooked,” said Hokstam, an athlete and STEM enthusiast who is looking to study biochemistry.
Sorrow will be assisting JCCO Publicity Chair Melody Herrington with press releases and managing the organizational social media strategy, adding to her established media portfolio.
“I have always wanted to work in public relations and journalism, so this is a great opportunity for me and I hope a good opportunity for JCCO as well,” said Sorrow, who also interns at Mainstreet News, plays multiple sports, and is active in Beta Club.
Ross, appointed to support general operations such as events and administration, will report to JCCO Secretary Anita Brown-Jackson. Her position will give her experience in event planning, project management, and nonprofit administration.
“I haven’t decided yet on the career that I will pursue, but I know what I learn from this internship will be very useful in whatever I choose,” said Ross, a Beta Club member with a large portfolio of volunteer service.
“Raina is determined and dependable when working to meet project deadlines,” said Brown-Jackson.
Jackson County Community Outreach is a local civic-based organization committed to fostering a better community through increased access to education and professional development. The JCCO Scholarship Program began in 1999, with a single scholarship in the amount of $1,000. Since that time, the organization has awarded $298,500 to 269 Jackson County high school graduates.
