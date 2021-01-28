The Jackson County Community Outreach (JCCO) will award $25,000 in scholarships to Jackson County high school graduates in the following categories: JCCO Traditional Regular Scholarships, nine for $1,000 each; JCCO Tech College Industrial Scholarships, six for $2,000 each; Tom Lewis Leadership Scholarship, one for $1,500; and Jim Scott Visionary Scholarship, one for $2,500.
The application is on the organization's website, jccoscholarships .org. Applicants can click on the Application Page, fill out the scholarship form, print it and give it to their high school counselor for review and signature. High School counselors will then forward the applications to the JCCO Scholarship Chair, P. O. Box 746, Commerce, Ga., 30529.
The completed application, which must be typed, are to be submitted to the counselor by March 12.
If the student is selected for an interview, they will be notified on or before March 26. The interviews for final selection will be scheduled for the week of April 19. Scholarships will awarded at the school's honors and award ceremony.
A copy of the student's acceptance letter to a college or a statement from his or her counselor verifying that the college application has been submitted will be required. Scholarship funds will not be allocated if the committee does not have a copy of the official acceptance letter by May 20.
A letter of recommendation from a teacher, counselor, pastor, employer or another unrelated adult who can attest to the student's character and work ethic should be included with the application.
The JCCO Scholarship Committee Chair, Ms. Kay Shanahan, will notify those selected for an interview either directly or through their high schol counselor.
The scholarship interview sessions will be held this year in the virtual format and Ms. Shanahan and her committee will brief the student in advance .
The JCCO Interview Team is drawn from local business, citizens and members, consisting of Brenda Walker, Wayne Farms purchasing manager; Charlotte Massey-Williams, retired educator; Patricia Gilliam, JCCO member; and Melody Herrington, JCCO member. The Rev. Russell Jackson, JCCO Faith Based and IT advisor, will provide IT support.
"We strongly encourage and solicit your support and participation in our annual banquet or virtual fundraiser events held normally in the fall to support the JCCO Scholarship Program and we also invite your contribution to the JCCO Endowment Fund which supports our Tech College Industrial Scholarships," JCCO president Jim Scott stated.
The JCCO is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and certified as Domestic NonProfit by the Georgia Secretary of State. For further details, visit the website jccoscholarships.or or call Scott 706-335-3367 or email jbs11@windstream.net.
